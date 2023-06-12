Police searching for 2 men they say stole $400 bike from Target, put it in U-Haul and drove away

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for two men they say stole an electric bike from a Target store, put it in a U-Haul van and drove away.

Police said the suspects parked the U-Haul in a no-parking zone in front of the Target on Jonesboro Road in McDonough around 9:40 p.m. April 4.

They walked in, went to the sports aisle and loaded a black Jetson electric bike into a shopping cart, police say.

The suspects then walked past the registers and theft detectors at the doors and outside without paying for the bike.

Police said they loaded the bike into the van and drove away.

Jetson electric bikes cost around $400.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henry County police.

