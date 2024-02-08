Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Kennedy.
Police posted a photo of Kennedy on Wednesday evening on Facebook.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said she was last seen on Wednesday leaving her home on Meadow Wood Court in Lithonia.
Kennedy was seen wearing a black hoodie, tights, and black Crocs.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Death of baby decapitated in metro Atlanta hospital ruled homicide, ME confirms
- Georgia mother of 7, 16-year-old daughter killed in crash that left 2 sons in critical condition
- Federal government tells Todd, Julie Chrisley it wants their nearly $1M settlement from Georgia
If you see her, police ask that you call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group