Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Kennedy.

Police posted a photo of Kennedy on Wednesday evening on Facebook.

Police said she was last seen on Wednesday leaving her home on Meadow Wood Court in Lithonia.

Kennedy was seen wearing a black hoodie, tights, and black Crocs.

If you see her, police ask that you call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.

