Police search for suspects who beat, robbed, kidnapped a man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a group of men who they say beat up, robbed and kidnapped a 25-year-old man in Tucker.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke with DeKalb County police, who said the man was coming home from a club on August 19th around 4:30 a.m. when the suspects attacked him in the parking lot of the Oakwood Vista apartments.
The suspects punched and kicked him and then forced him into the back seat of his own car and drove him to a nearby gas station, police said.
Why the suspects kidnapped the victim
Take a look, Police say these are 2 of the 5 suspects who targeted a man in his apt complex. They kidnapped him, beat him & forced him to give up his debit card PIN. They broke his nose, ruptured an eye socket, & dropped him back off. Live report at 6 pic.twitter.com/Z9QIK2Trjb— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) September 13, 2018
