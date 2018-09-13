  • Police search for suspects who beat, robbed, kidnapped a man

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a group of men who they say beat up, robbed and kidnapped a 25-year-old man in Tucker. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke with DeKalb County police, who said the man was coming home from a club on August 19th around 4:30 a.m. when the suspects attacked him in the parking lot of the Oakwood Vista apartments.

    The suspects punched and kicked him and then forced him into the back seat of his own car and drove him to a nearby gas station, police said.

