0 Police say teen broke into cars, assaulted detectives and threatened to kill them

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a teenager broke into cars, assaulted detectives and threatened to kill them.

A 15-year-old flooded a precinct holding cell in Austell by stuffing his sock down the toilet and repeatedly flushing, police said. When that got the attention of officers, authorities said he assaulted them.

On Thursday, the teen's defense attorney tried to downplay the assault of two Cobb County police officers. But one officer present said the situation was serious.

"At one point I was at his feet, lieutenant was at his arms, and we were just trying to keep him down, telling him, 'Calm down, we’ll let you up,'" said detective Brandon Johnson.

Jaquan Fields has been charged as an adult but the judge ordered Channel 2 Action News not to point the camera in the teen’s direction because of his age.

Police said Fields’ violent behavior landed Johnson in a hospital.

"I pretty much push him back again, at that point, he grabs my left thumb, bites and I pull back. And he comes back, and tries to bite again," Johnson said.

Johnson recently had surgery.

"I mean, (Johnson) could’ve ended up with a stub. We don’t know. He could’ve been thumbless, we don’t know. Or it could’ve been a nibble. I don’t know. I don’t know if he’s a nibbler or a biter. We’ll never know," said Cobb County Judge Gerald Moore in the courtroom Thursday.

Before the alleged assault, police said Fields tried to break in to cars along South Gordon Road.

Channel 2's Chris Jose learned he attempted to get away but he couldn’t outrun police.

Fields allegedly threatened to kill officers and damaged a patrol car, too.

"He kept kicking, both sides, to the point that both sides of the door frames, passenger side door, pretty much bent. Both windshields had cracks on them," Johnson said.

Fields is charged with a dozen crimes including terroristic threats and aggravated battery of an officer.

The judge reduced his bond to $4,000 and transferred his case to superior court.



