Police: Robber pistol-whipped, forced victim to withdraw money at bank

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man who says he was pistol whipped, robbed and forced to withdraw money from a bank knew one of the suspects.
We showed you live pictures from the Wells Fargo bank on Highway 142 in Covington in Newton County on Channel 2 Action News at 6. The last police officer left the scene before we went on air.
Police told us someone pistol whipped the victim and forced him to withdraw money. They tell us the victim was able to alert bank employees, who called police.
Officers found one suspect and the victim still inside the bank.
They arrested two suspects outside.
