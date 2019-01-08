  • Police release new details about newborn's death investigation

    TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still working to identify a newborn who was found dead over the weekend in Troup County.

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News the baby's body was found Sunday afternoon in a portable cooler bag on the side of Boy Scout Road.

    According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said the cooler had been on the side of a road for several days, possibly up to a week.

    Investigators determined Tuesday the child was a full-term, white female. The child showed no obvious signs of trauma or injury.

    A cause of death still cannot be determined, police said. Further testing will take weeks or months.

    Investigators are asking for anyone who knows any expectant mothers who were full-term and are no longer with child to come forward.

