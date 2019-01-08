TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still working to identify a newborn who was found dead over the weekend in Troup County.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News the baby's body was found Sunday afternoon in a portable cooler bag on the side of Boy Scout Road.
According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said the cooler had been on the side of a road for several days, possibly up to a week.
Investigators determined Tuesday the child was a full-term, white female. The child showed no obvious signs of trauma or injury.
TRENDING STORIES:
A cause of death still cannot be determined, police said. Further testing will take weeks or months.
Investigators are asking for anyone who knows any expectant mothers who were full-term and are no longer with child to come forward.
PREVIOUS REPORT:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}