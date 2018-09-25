Police: One of 2 teens charged in Atlanta murder also killed man in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Lilburn police told Channel 2 Action News an 18-year-old is the lynchpin in a whole series of crimes, including two murders.
Detectives told Channel 2's Tony Thomas that after Khalid Bays turned himself in for the murder of an Atlanta grandmother, their case broke wide open.
Thomas was there when officers brought in another suspect,18-year-old Geovanni Perez, into Lilburn police headquarters.
Perez and Bays are both accused of killing Rahmier Gardner outside of a bowling alley last July.
While Thomas waited for Perez to be brought in, a Channel 2 photographer spotted Lilburn detectives searching a southwest Atlanta house, which is a known teen hangout.
Officers brought out a bag of evidence along with a pair of shoes.
For Bays, this is the second murder he's now accused of within a month.
Breaking : Lilburn Police charge 2 teens for July murder in a bowling center parking lot . 1 of the teens already charged in an Atlanta murder of a grandmother . I was there as the other suspect was brought in. Live at 11. @wsbtv #gwinnettcounty https://t.co/OV0kewnXyF pic.twitter.com/TOKpgoc8pg— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) September 25, 2018
