Police need help identifying man seen creeping around metro neighborhood

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Rome police need the public's help identifying a man they say keeps peeping through the windows in a neighborhood of million-dollar homes.
One woman said she heard the man at her back window Friday night.
“We heard a sound outside. We were just sitting in the den watching TV," Gayle Monk said.
Neighbors said the man crept around several houses Friday night and peeped at people through windows and doors.
Why neighbors believe the man is peeping around their community, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
