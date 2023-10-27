Police looking for suspect they say broke into DeKalb daycare, stole items and a vehicle

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police needs your help identifying a suspect.

Police said the man pictured was seen breaking into a child development center on Clausell Court in Decatur.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said he took several items and the keys to a vehicle before leaving.

The vehicle was recovered but the suspect is still out there.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said anyone with information is urged to call them at 404-286-7990 or call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb County officers share exclusive look at how they captured midtown shooting suspect

©2023 Cox Media Group