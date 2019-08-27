0 Police looking for hit-and-run driver that killed veteran, father of 4

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police and are asking for help finding a driver who hit and killed a man in Cobb County.

A truck hit and killed 44-year-old Corei Bethea on busy Floyd Road, just south of White Boulevard, Friday night. His mother is heartbroken.

“He meant a lot to me because he was my all and all, my backbone,” said Janet Bethea, who spoke to Channel 2's Lori Wilson by phone from her home in North Carolina.

Bethea said she's now lost both of her sons in less than a year.

“I just lost a son, his (Corei’s) baby brother about 11 months ago to a violent death, too. Corei was my only, my last one,” said Bethea.

Corei served his country in the Army for 13 years and was also a father of four. Three days after the deadly accident, police don't have much to go on.

“Investigators have provided a description of the vehicle,” said Cobb officer Sydney Melton. “The vehicle did not stay on scene.”

Police believe the truck that hit Bethea was a 2013 or newer Dodge Ram. The truck is described as dark colored and will now have visible damage.

“It’s expected to have front end damage and a broken driver's side headlight,” Melton said.

Janet Bethea says as police continue their investigation, she can only hope someone will come forward and do the right thing for her son and the children he's survived by.

“Please come forward” said Janet. “And help me solve this crime because the family is real hurt behind this. After talking to him a couple of days before and then find out that he's been killed.”

Cobb County police ask anyone with information in this case to call them.

