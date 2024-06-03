Police looking for 2 suspects in shooting that left 11 injured in Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA. — The Savannah Police Department is looking for two young men wanted in connection to a shooting that left 11 people injured.
The shooting happened on May 18 near Ellis Square in downtown Savannah when a fight broke out and people started shooting, WTOC reported.
The suspects in the shooting were identified as 20-year-old Jordon Caleb Jones and 18-year-old Cazare Pernell Cooper.
People who think they have information that can help can either submit their photos and videos online or call the FBI tipline at 1-800-225-5324.
All of the victims involved in the shooting have been released from the hospital, according to WTOC. Each victim in the shooting was an adult ranging from 20-years-old to 28-years-old.
