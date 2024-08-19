Police investigate shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
In the overnight hours of Saturday, just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Venetian Drive Southwest.
Officers were told that the victim had already been taken to the hospital.
At the hospital, officers found a 34-year-old man who had been shot.
At this time, details are limited.
Police are investigating.
