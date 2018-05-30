  • Man shot in Douglas County community spotted by passing driver

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in Douglas County.

    Douglas County Sheriff's officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating in the area in reference to a person shot. 

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach spoke to police about the shooting.

    Sheriff’s officials at the scene tell him it happened in the middle of Anneewakee Trails Community.

    They said a man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was shot and down in the traffic circle around 2:30 a.m. A passing driver spotted the victim.

