Man shot in Douglas County community spotted by passing driver

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in Douglas County.
Douglas County Sheriff's officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating in the area in reference to a person shot.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach spoke to police about the shooting.
Sheriff’s officials at the scene tell him it happened in the middle of Anneewakee Trails Community.
They said a man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was shot and down in the traffic circle around 2:30 a.m. A passing driver spotted the victim.
