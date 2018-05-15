0 Police investigating if two carjackings hours apart are linked

ATLANTA, Ga. - Two carjackings in Atlanta have police investigating whether or not the same armed gunmen targeted victims near their cars.

The first robbery happened near Ansley Golf Club on Montgomery Ferry Road at around 5:30 Monday, according to Atlanta police. A man dressed in all black jumped from behind a bush and held the victim at gunpoint and then left, with an accomplice, in the victim's silver Toyota 4Runner.

The second robbery was reported about two miles away on Francis Street, in the Home Park neighborhood, just after 6 a.m in the morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

Woman to face judge in 2015 stabbing death of teen cousin

Man dies trying to save drowning woman, toddler on Mother's Day

Judge who canceled court to attend Super Bowl pep rally under investigation “I shouldn’t even be standing here,” Paul Sullivan said, after, he said, two gunmen shot at him while trying to steal his car from his own driveway. Sullivan was sitting in his car with his windows down after coming home from a gathering to mourn his father who died Sunday, he said. Within minutes he said someone pointed a gun at his head. “They said, ‘Give me everything. I ain’t playing. I’m going to you-know-what kill you,’” Sullivan said, “and I’m like ‘Hell no, man.’ I slammed my door open, knocked him off into the grass and charged him.” As Sullivan went to retrieve a weapon, he told police, one of the robbers fired three shots at him, but none of them hit him. The robbers left the neighborhood with Sullivan’s silver Infiniti sedan. “These guys don’t care about their life,” he said. “They don’t give nothing about my life.” In both cases, police said the robbers were able to get away with silver vehicles. No detailed descriptions of the carjackers were provided.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.