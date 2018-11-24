Police investigating homicide inside Gwinnett apartment

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide that took place in Norcross Friday.
A man was found dead in his apartment in the 1300 block of Graves Road, Gwinnett County police said in a news release.
No other details have been released.
We have a reporter and photographer on the scene and will have the latest updates for Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
