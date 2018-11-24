  • Police investigating homicide inside Gwinnett apartment

    By: Matt Johnson

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide that took place in Norcross Friday.

    A man was found dead in his apartment in the 1300 block of Graves Road, Gwinnett County police said in a news release.

    No other details have been released.

