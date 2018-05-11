  • Police investigating deadly shooting

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - One male in Fulton County has died in a shooting, authorities said.

    Atlanta police said two males have been shot on Nathan Road SW. The other male is alert, conscious and breathing.

    Police are still investigating.

