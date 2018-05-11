Police investigating deadly shooting

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - One male in Fulton County has died in a shooting, authorities said.
Atlanta police said two males have been shot on Nathan Road SW. The other male is alert, conscious and breathing.
Police are still investigating.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teen accused of killing 6-year-old during fight over social media post arrested
- Teen accused of killing 6-year-old during fight over social media post arrested
- VIDEO: NC teen in prom attire put in chokehold by officer at Waffle House
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}