Police investigating alleged sex assault involving student with disabilities

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving a high school student from Cobb County.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose obtained a Kennesaw police report on Monday that shows a sexual assault was reported last December at Kennesaw Mountain High School.
The victim’s mother told Jose that her daughter was administered a rape kit at Children’s Health of Atlanta and that she has not recovered from the alleged assault.
The mother says her daughter has a cognitive disorder.
“He grabbed her and threw her against the wall,” the victim’s mother said.
Channel 2 Action News is not identifying the mother to protect her daughter’s identity.
“She was sexually assaulted by a classmate,” the mother said. “It took place in the stairwells between the upper gym and the lower gym.”
A Cobb County School District spokesman told Jose on Monday that administrators looked through school surveillance video. They did not find substantial evidence that an assault took place on campus, the spokesman said.
Officials say the student was removed from the school. No criminal charges have been filed.
Investigators say the alleged victim’s clothing was collected for forensic evidence.
“She is lost. She is broke. She doesn’t understand,” the alleged victim’s mother said. “There’s really no words on how to handle this.”
