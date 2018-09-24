Police investigating after missing boy found safe

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a father says he lost his 5-year-old son and car.
According to authorities, the father called police saying both were missing Sunday night at the 600 block of Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta.
The boy and car were later found in the area of McDonough Boulevard SE and Eric Street SE.
Police say the child had no visible injuries and was taken to EMS for further evaluation.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden is talking to family members about the bizarre disappearance for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
