Police have new clues in video of two men randomly firing gun out window while driving

Several days after someone first posted it to social media, investigators at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office say they've identified the men in a violent social media video.
The video shows the men driving in Clayton County, firing a gun out their car windows.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve identified the men as Jonathan Marin and Edgar Reeves.
The video was first posted to SnapChat last weekend.
The sheriff's office says it revoked Marin’s probation and issued a warrant for his arrest.
In a public advisory sent to Channel 2 Action News Thursday, the sheriff’s office said, "Since Marin obviously craves attention, the sheriff ordered Marin placed on his top most wanted list, to help him achieve the level of fame that he desires.”
“What’s the world coming to today that everyone wants to post, do awful stuff, and then post it and get their 15 minutes of fame and everything,” asked Clayton County resident, Tabitha Tran.
The sheriff’s office says it would like to question Reeves, who is also seen firing the gun in the video.
Authorities believe both men have now traveled out of Clayton County.
If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 770-479-4479.
