Police find abandoned car with weapons, drugs after fight ends in gunfire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police arrested one person and seized weapons and drugs on Wednesday in an abandoned car following a fight between two people that ended in gunfire.

On June 28, Tucker precinct officers responded to shots fired call near 1200 To Lani Path.

While responding to the call, officers saw a Dodge Challenger speeding away from the scene.

The driver drove into a dead-end road and ran away from the car on foot.

Officers also found a crashed Hyundai Sonata on To Lani Path that had been shot several times.

Police say it appears that two people got into an argument that ended in gunfire.

With the assistance of K-9 officers, police located two rifles and arrested one suspect.

A search of the abandoned Challenger led to the seizure of approximately 87.6 grams of fentanyl, 1.2 grams of cocaine, 1.1 grams of methamphetamine, and 7.2 grams of marijuana.

