  • Police: DUI suspect reached 143 mph on Ga. 400 before crash

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Alpharetta officer was injured in a crash early Saturday at the end of a high-speed chase that began on Ga. 400, police said.

    At one point, the driver being pursued was clocked at 143 mph, spokesman Howard Miller said.

    The suspect was identified as 49-year-old John Bolling, Miller said. Other agencies also were involved in the chase for Bolling, who was taken into custody and charged with DUI and other offenses.

    The officer was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released, according to a statement.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: DUI suspect reached 143 mph on Ga. 400 before crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE UPDATES: Newnan prepares for neo-Nazi rally, possible clashes

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Dawgs are back! Here's what you can expect at the 2018 G-Day game

  • Headline Goes Here

    WANTED: Convicted murderer leaves courthouse before verdict is read