Police: DUI suspect reached 143 mph on Ga. 400 before crash

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Alpharetta officer was injured in a crash early Saturday at the end of a high-speed chase that began on Ga. 400, police said.
At one point, the driver being pursued was clocked at 143 mph, spokesman Howard Miller said.
The suspect was identified as 49-year-old John Bolling, Miller said. Other agencies also were involved in the chase for Bolling, who was taken into custody and charged with DUI and other offenses.
The officer was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released, according to a statement.
