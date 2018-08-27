0 Police continue to search for drivers in crash that pinned grandmother to gas pumps

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman said her mother would not be alive if not for good Samaritans who helped after she was pinned between her car and a gas pump. She's being treated for severe injuries while the suspects in the crash are still on the run.

Channel 2 Action News has learned Stacy Moore, 66, had to have a foot amputated and she has numerous broken bones.

Her daughter told Channel 2's Tom Jones that Moore will never be the same again.

"My mother had gone to pick them up from school at Kipp Academy right down the street," Ashley Barber explained.

The accident happened at the BP gas station on Evans Mill Road on Aug. 20.

DeKalb County police said Moore, a postal worker, was pinned between her SUV and the gas pumps.

It happened after a speeding car crashed into another car, which hit Moore's.

"She almost died. If it wasn't for all those people out there at BP. They really helped my mom and my family," Barber said.

Barber said a man quickly pulled the pump off her mother.

"The ladies, they swooped up my children," Barber said.

Police said three young men, believed to be between 16 and 20, ran from the scene.

Barber said her children say one young man limped away.

"He looked back at them and my mom so its not like you didn't know that you hurt someone. Like you left somebody down there just to die," she said.

Barber said her mother is in severe pain but happy to be alive.

"It definitely could have been worse. She could have been not here at all. She said she's glad that she's alive," she said.



