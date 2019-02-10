Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager in northwest Georgia.
Floyd County Police shared the family of Tatiana Clifton asked for their help in finding the 16-year-old.
Clifton is approximately 5 foot 5 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with "PDR" and gray leggings.
Police said that Clifton has tattoos of flowers on her arm and shoulder. Anyone with information or a sighting of Clifton are asked to contact Floyd County Police.
PLEASE RT: Floyd County Police need your help finding 16-year-old Tatiana Clifton. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with “PDR” and gray leggings. pic.twitter.com/JhHsmH69mG— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 10, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Five kids, ages 12 - 16, charged in shooting death of Nashville musician
- DEA: 7 arrested, more than 400 pounds seized in meth lab busts in metro Atlanta
- This Georgia teacher fixing his student's hair in gym class is warming the hearts of millions
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}