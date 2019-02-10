  • Police asks for help in search for missing 16-year-old from Floyd County

    Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager in northwest Georgia.

    Floyd County Police shared the family of Tatiana Clifton asked for their help in finding the 16-year-old. 

    Clifton is approximately 5 foot 5 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with "PDR" and gray leggings.

    Police said that Clifton has tattoos of flowers on her arm and shoulder. Anyone with information or a sighting of Clifton are asked to contact Floyd County Police. 

