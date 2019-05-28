Police arrest suspect in Fayetteville murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Fayetteville Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder last week.
Officers were called to the area of Bay Branch Boulevard in East Fayetteville along the Highway 54 corridor on Friday to a person found dead.
Detectives said based on the evidence found at the scene, they determined it was a homicide case.
After working leads through the weekend, authorities said they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Shane Rease.
The 39-year-old was arrested around 1 a.m. Monday.
Rease was charged with murder and aggravated assault.
The victim's name was not released.
