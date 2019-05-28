  • Police arrest suspect in Fayetteville murder

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Fayetteville Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder last week.

    Officers were called to the area of Bay Branch Boulevard in East Fayetteville along the Highway 54 corridor on Friday to a person found dead. 

    Detectives said based on the evidence found at the scene, they determined it was a homicide case. 

    After working leads through the weekend, authorities said they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Shane Rease.

    The 39-year-old was arrested around 1 a.m. Monday.

    Rease was charged with murder and aggravated assault. 

    The victim's name was not released.

