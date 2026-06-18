Police activity shut down I-285 lanes near Buford Highway

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Police and emergency medical personnel responded to an incident on Interstate 285 on Thursday morning.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted several police cars in the westbound lanes near Buford Highway around 2 a.m.

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All traffic lanes are back open for your morning commute.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police about the investigation and will update you with details as soon as we learn more.

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