Pole snaps in half, now dangling over busy road after crash by Ga. Tech campus, police say

ATLANTA — A car crashed into a pole and snapped it in half near a busy intersection by Georgia Tech campus. The snapped pole is now dangling over the road.

The crash happened Friday morning around 5 a.m. at 10th Street and Hemphill Ave.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the crash damaged the pole. Georgia Tech police is handling the crash investigation, according to APD.

It’s unclear how long it will take to clean up the damaged pole.

Georgia Power’s outage map shows at least 87 customers without power. The map estimates that power will be restored by 11 a.m.

