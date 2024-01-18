Plumbers discuss how to keep your pipes safe during freezing weather conditions

In recent days, temperatures across the metro have plummeted.
As a result, people are feeling the impact, with pipes freezing and bursting tonight.
On Wednesday, Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was in Douglasville, riding along with a plumber on a busy night.
“It’s disturbing, it’s annoying, it’s stressful, it’s all those things,” Amasha Oliver said.
Oliver said a burst caused damage in all directions of her home.
All that damage brought Kieth Lizano and Roto-Rooter to the site.
“This seems to be the first wave of freeze breaks we see in the season,” Lizano said.
He says that even though Amasha ran her water, poor insulation in the attic exposed outdated pipes.
“That’s the biggest cause of freeze breaks. When atmospheric air blows across pipes, it will hyper-fast freeze those pipes and snap them,” Lizano said.
As soon as Kieth wrapped up, he had another appointment, for another pipe burst, just down the street.
