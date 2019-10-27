Plane makes emergency landing on I-75 in Gordon County

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - A small passenger plane made an emergency landing on I-75 in Gordon County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Officials with GSP were notified shortly after noon that an aircraft had made an emergency landing on I-75 northbound near Union Grove Road, the agency told Channel 2 Action News in a statement.
The Cessna 337 twin-engine plane landed in the northbound lanes of I-75 and the pilot steered it onto the ramp for Exit 310, officials said.
The pilot said he had experienced some type of fuel-related issue, GSP said.
Alert: The northbound off-ramp at exit 310 on I-75 is shut down due to an emergency plane landing.— Georgia DOT NW (@GDOTNW) October 27, 2019
The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed while GSP officials responded and worked to move the plane.
A representative with the Federal Aviation Administration gave permission for the aircraft to be moved, and it was towed about 2 miles to Tom B. David Airport in Calhoun, officials said.
Asia Simone Burns, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, contributed to this article.
