Plane makes emergency landing on I-75 in Gordon County

    GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - A small passenger plane made an emergency landing on I-75 in Gordon County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Georgia State Patrol. 

    Officials with GSP were notified shortly after noon that an aircraft had made an emergency landing on I-75 northbound near Union Grove Road, the agency told Channel 2 Action News in a statement.

    The Cessna 337 twin-engine plane landed in the northbound lanes of I-75 and the pilot steered it onto the ramp for Exit 310, officials said.

    The pilot said he had experienced some type of fuel-related issue, GSP said. 

    The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed while GSP officials responded and worked to move the plane.

    A representative with the Federal Aviation Administration gave permission for the aircraft to be moved, and it was towed about 2 miles to Tom B. David Airport in Calhoun, officials said. 

