Pie wars: Twitter gives Channel 2's Mark Arum 'hard time' over dessert choice

ATLANTA - The Thanksgiving wars are officially here and today's category is dessert.
As we prepare for dinner Thursday, many people are taking to social media to express their favorite dishes.
Channel 2's own Mark Arum, who guides you through your morning commute every weekday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, tweeted his choice of pie.
"Pumpkin Pie is far superior to Sweet Potato Pie. No doubt."
Pumpkin Pie is far superior to Sweet Potato Pie. No doubt. pic.twitter.com/BLslmGuPEO— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) November 27, 2019
Within minutes, Arum's replies were flooded with some people in opposition -- and some in favor of his take.
November 27, 2019
Truest thing you have ever said. That's why you are the most trusted man in radio.— MagentaGal (@lwmallard) November 27, 2019
We need to talk sir! https://t.co/PU5MJ5xaEa pic.twitter.com/L6V8C76KZ7— Fred Blankenship (@FBlankenshipWSB) November 27, 2019
In general, yes. Sweet potato pie is like eating wet beach sand mixed with sugar.— Steve Berman (@stevengberman) November 27, 2019
Delete this!— Tink (@BravesLuva4Life) November 27, 2019
I don't care for either. Give me Apple, Pecan, Key Lime, or Egg Custard Pie— A Young (@ariyoung) November 27, 2019
Agreed pic.twitter.com/RdbVnb6DXj— Matt Droms (@mdroms) November 27, 2019
Where do you stand in the pie debate? Let us know on WSB-TV's Facebook.
