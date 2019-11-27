  • Pie wars: Twitter gives Channel 2's Mark Arum 'hard time' over dessert choice

    ATLANTA - The Thanksgiving wars are officially here and today's category is dessert. 

    As we prepare for dinner Thursday, many people are taking to social media to express their favorite dishes. 

    Channel 2's own Mark Arum, who guides you through your morning commute every weekday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, tweeted his choice of pie. 

    "Pumpkin Pie is far superior to Sweet Potato Pie. No doubt."

    Within minutes, Arum's replies were flooded with some people in opposition -- and some in favor of his take. 

    Where do you stand in the pie debate? Let us know on WSB-TV's Facebook.

