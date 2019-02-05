Photojournalist dies while covering Super Bowl in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Jim Dietz, who helped photojournalists to document history on the world's biggest stages, died while on assignment to cover the Super Bowl in Atlanta.
He was 53 years old.
Dietz died Jan. 30 while coordinating Getty Images' photo coverage of Super Bowl 53. His death was confirmed by the company and his loved ones.
Before he joined Getty Images, Dietz spent about 20 years with The Associated Press, photographing events worldwide, editing pictures, developing new products and coordinating photo coverage of major events.
Colleagues said Dietz was a creative innovator and a master problem solver.
Mike Stewart, an AP regional photo editor based in Atlanta, said Dietz always worked to get the best pictures out fast.
Stewart said Dietz was adept at finding solutions when technical challenges arose.
Dietz’s cause of death hasn’t been released.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
