Photo shows man punch shark along Georgia coast. Police say there’s nothing they can do about it

A photo and video circulating on social media showing a man punching a shark left a Georgia police department “disgusted.”

Tybee Island police says they are aware of the photos that shows a group catching a shark on the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion then punching it.

Police said they share people’s concerns for the animal’s well-being. However, the department said there is nothing it can do under current state laws.

“Unfortunately, Georgia’s animal cruelty laws DO NOT provide the same protection for fish as it provides for other animals across the state. As a result, our team is currently unable to pursue this incident any further.”

Police said that animal advocates can contact their state legislators with their concerns. They also urge residents to continue to report any animal cruelty and abuse they see to contact their investigators.

“Working together, we can continue to make Tybee Island safer for all of it’s residents, large and small. Thank you.”

