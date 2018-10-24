Person shot near Garnett MARTA station

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a person was shot near the Garnett MARTA station.
Channel 2 Action News has confirmed with the Atlanta Police Department that a man was shot in the arm around 6:49 a.m. in the area of 235 Peachtree Street SW.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital alert, conscious and breathing.
We have a reporter and photographer talking to police about the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News
Due to police activity at Garnett, bus bridge being established from West End to Five Points— MARTA Alerts (@MARTAalerts) October 24, 2018
