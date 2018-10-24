  • Person shot near Garnett MARTA station

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a person was shot near the Garnett MARTA station.

    Channel 2 Action News has confirmed with the Atlanta Police Department that a man was shot in the arm around 6:49 a.m. in the area of 235 Peachtree Street SW.

    The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital alert, conscious and breathing. 

    We have a reporter and photographer talking to police about the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories