People searching for Georgia man involved in burglaries

CORNELIA, Ga. — Cornelia Police is asking for your help to find a burglary suspect.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to police, the suspect, Chance Hess, has active warrants for Burglary.
Police said he is 6′0, 25 years old, and has two neck tattoos.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pres. Joe Biden, Former Pres. Donald Trump faced off in historic Presidential debate
- 2 firefighters reported missing, believed to be headed to Tennessee
- GA police looking for pair accused of stealing money and tools from Home Depot
Police said he is known to have acquaintances in Cornelia, Mt. Airy, Toccoa, and Florida.
If you have any information on the suspect, reach out to police.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHE NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group