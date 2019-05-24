Peeping Tom Alert: Neighbors warn of person spying through their windows

ATLANTA - Neighbors in a midtown community are warning each other to stay alert and be careful after at least two neighbors posted on the NextDoor app about seeing a strange man peeping into people's windows.
In one case, a victim posted she believes the man scaled the side of the building to reach her second-floor bathroom.
"It definitely makes me feel uncomfortable. We don't always have our windows closed at night, and being so close to the street makes me a little bit worried,” neighbor Jaime Randle said.
We’re working to learn the steps police are taking to ease neighbors' concerns, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
