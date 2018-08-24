0 Peachtree City wins again! Georgia plays in U.S. Championship Game Saturday on Channel 2

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The kids from Peachtree City just keep winning, and now they have a chance at revenge!

Tai Peete settled down after a rough start and pitched five strong innings as the Georgians won again in the Little League World Series Thursday night.

Peachtree City, representing the Southeast Region, beat Mid Island, representing the Mid-Atlantic region, 7-3.

James Hooper had two RBIs and Peete added two hits.

Peachtree City scored two runs in each of the first three innings and a run in the fourth despite falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first.

Peachtree City (4-1) plays in the U.S. Championship Game Saturday at 3:30 on Channel2. The Georgians play undefeated Honolulu (3-0) of the West Region.

Honolulu handed Peachtree City its only loss so far, a 2-0 defeat on Aug. 17.

Kawaguchi (Japan Region) and South Seoul (Asia-Pacific) play in the International Championship Game at 12:30 p.m.

The tournament has a double-elimination format but not in the U.S. and International Championship Games.

The winner of each of Saturday’s games advances to Sunday’s 3 p.m. championship game.

The teams that lose Saturday will play in a consolation game at 10 a.m. Sunday.

