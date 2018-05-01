  • Woman with dementia missing from her Dallas home

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Dallas Police Department with a missing elderly person.

    We're talking with her family as they search for clues in her disappearance, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    Officials told Channel 2's Audrey Washington Janet Otte was last seen on Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at her home on the 100 block of Colt Lane in Dallas in the Holly Trail Subdivision.

    Otte suffers from dementia and has been missing before.  

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman with dementia missing from her Dallas home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brace yourself for the highest gas prices since 2014

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman could face a dozen charges of arson in fire that damaged 20 homes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman hurt in drive-by shooting in quiet neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bojangles fails health inspection with a 65