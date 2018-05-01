Woman with dementia missing from her Dallas home

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Dallas Police Department with a missing elderly person.
We're talking with her family as they search for clues in her disappearance, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Officials told Channel 2's Audrey Washington Janet Otte was last seen on Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at her home on the 100 block of Colt Lane in Dallas in the Holly Trail Subdivision.
Otte suffers from dementia and has been missing before.
