VIDEO: Suspect leads Paulding County deputies on chase in stolen car

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office is reminding drivers not to steal a car in a different county, thinking they won’t get caught...because you just might.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Monday morning around 6 a.m. Paulding County deputies were sent a ‘be on the lookout,’ or BOLO, alert from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen vehicle.
Officials said the owner was actively following the stolen car. While patrolling the area, Paulding County deputies spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop.
However, the driver in the stolen vehicle sped away, leading deputies on a chase.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Video of fight involving teacher at DeKalb school being used in investigation
- 24 travelers banned after massive fight breaks out at Carnival Cruise Line terminal
- Man found guilty of jumping out of moving vehicle on I-20, causing multi-vehicle crash that killed 2
Authorities said the driver was driving recklessly, endangering other drivers on the road.
A supervisor soon took over the chase before performing a PIT maneuver on Highway 278 and Atlanta Highway.
“Y’all, don’t steal a car in a different county and come to PC thinking you won’t get caught. This guy clearly looks a day over fast cars and freedom,” the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies took the driver into custody without further incident.
The driver’s age and identity were not released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group