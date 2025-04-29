VIDEO: Suspect leads Paulding County deputies on chase in stolen car

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office is reminding drivers not to steal a car in a different county, thinking they won’t get caught...because you just might.

Monday morning around 6 a.m. Paulding County deputies were sent a ‘be on the lookout,’ or BOLO, alert from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen vehicle.

Officials said the owner was actively following the stolen car. While patrolling the area, Paulding County deputies spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

However, the driver in the stolen vehicle sped away, leading deputies on a chase.

Authorities said the driver was driving recklessly, endangering other drivers on the road.

A supervisor soon took over the chase before performing a PIT maneuver on Highway 278 and Atlanta Highway.

“Y’all, don’t steal a car in a different county and come to PC thinking you won’t get caught. This guy clearly looks a day over fast cars and freedom,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies took the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver’s age and identity were not released.

