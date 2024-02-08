Trio found with fentanyl, meth and more in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A trio in Paulding County is facing charges after deputies say they found a large amount of drugs.

Paulding deputies and agents with the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force say they were part of an operation that ended in three arrests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sherod Montraze Birdsong, 38, Brandon Thomas Florence, 41, and Joshua Lee Hicks, 38, were all arrested and charged.

Authorities seized fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and more during their searches.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say the three men were arrested on dozens of charges, but did not comment on their exact charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

“Come on, get out man!” Coweta deputy speaks after pulling man from burning car

©2023 Cox Media Group