Detective honored for pulling woman out of burning vehicle that landed at bottom of embankment

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County detective has been honored for a heroic act he pulled off earlier this year.

On Jan. 1, Detective Andrew Hoskins was assisting another deputy at the end of a chase. The suspect’s car crashed through a telephone pole, hit two buildings and landed at the bottom of an embankment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As deputies made their way to the vehicle, they saw a fire erupted in the engine compartment of the vehicle. Hoskins then went down the embankment to communicate with the people inside the vehicle.

With the fire burning, Hoskins pulled an injured, innocent woman passenger out of the burning vehicle and pulled her up an embankment.

He then went back to the burning vehicle and pulled up a suspect out of the vehicle and up the embankment to safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hoskins, who works in the Criminal Investigations Division, has been employed at the sheriff’s office for more than 10 years.

“I am so thankful that Detective Hoskins had the presence of mind to take action that night. Because of his quick, yet decisive actions, Detective Hoskins was able to save the life of the innocent passenger along with the suspect in the pursuit. I am very proud of him and what he did to save those individuals”. As a result of this incident, Detective Hoskins also received the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award for the actions that he took that night,” Sheriff Gulledge said.

Hoskins was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation and a Texas Roadhouse gift card by the Board of at the Paulding County Commissioner’s meeting,

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group