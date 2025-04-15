Paulding Co. firefighters assist with flooding and swift water rescues in Kentucky

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters with Paulding County Fire Rescue have returned home after a deployment to Kentucky to assist with flooding and swift water rescues.
Over the course of 10 days, six firefighters worked as part of a multi-agency mission.
During their time in Kentucky, the firefighters rescued or assisted 98 people and over 100 pets throughout three counties.
