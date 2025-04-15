Paulding Co. firefighters assist with flooding and swift water rescues in Kentucky

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters with Paulding County Fire Rescue have returned home after a deployment to Kentucky to assist with flooding and swift water rescues.

Over the course of 10 days, six firefighters worked as part of a multi-agency mission.

During their time in Kentucky, the firefighters rescued or assisted 98 people and over 100 pets throughout three counties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group