No students injured after car rear-ends school bus in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a Paulding County school bus.

The crash happened at Bomar Lane and Bakers Bridge Road around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

A Paulding County School District spokesman confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a bus was heading to Austin Middle School when it was rear-ended.

Four students were on board at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured.

The district is sending another bus to pick up the students and get them to school.

