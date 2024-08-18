Paulding County deputy, citizen shot before suspect barricades inside home

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County deputy and a citizen have both been shot on Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says they are currently involved in a standoff with the suspect inside a neighborhood.

Investigators say they responded to a dispute after 6 p.m. and both the deputy and citizen were shot shortly after.

Both the deputy and citizen were taken to area hospitals, but there is no word on their conditions.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings is where authorities have the road shut down at Virgie Ballentine Drive and Bill Carruth Parkway heading into the Harmony Creek subdivision.

Cobb police confirmed that they were called to Hiram to assist with a shooting investigation.

Jennings saw dozens of Cobb County officers heading into the area with their sirens on.

Paulding County deputies and police officers from Hiram and Dallas are also in the area.

Citizens are being encouraged to avoid the area.

