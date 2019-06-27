PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were arrested when authorities busted a methamphetamine operation in Paulding County.
Authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home on Williams Road. During the investigation authorities stopped a vehicle trying to leave the property.
Investigators said someone inside the vehicle stopped and tried to run away. He was eventually arrested, and authorities said they confiscated about 40 kilograms of meth from inside the vehicle.
Authorities said they found an active meth lab and more than 56 kilograms of meth inside the home. Another 140 kilograms of unfinished meth was also confiscated.
According to the GBI, Jorge Menera, Daniel Duarte Landa and Dominguez Marcio Vazquez were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force consists of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Police Department and DEA. This joint investigation remains active and ongoing.
