GA man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Hiram, Georgia, man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine while in possession of multiple guns and over $175,000 in drug money.

Darrlin Vernard Warner’s sentencing comes after a coordinated effort by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to bust him for his drug trafficking operation in Paulding and Douglas counties.

“Fentanyl and methamphetamine are wreaking havoc on north Georgia, leading to addiction, crime, and loss of life,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “As a result of key collaboration of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, a significant drug trafficker is out of the community.”

In October and November 2024, Warner was involved in distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine in Paulding and Douglas counties. On November 13, 2024, law enforcement agencies searched Warner’s home and car, seizing more than two pounds of fentanyl, one pound of methamphetamine, five firearms, and $177,119 in cash.

United States District Judge William M. Ray, II, sentenced Warner to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Warner also surrendered the cash seized from his residence.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Paulding County Fire Department.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat illegal immigration, eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect communities from violent crime.

