Deputies awarded medals for heroic actions in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several Paulding County Sheriff’s Deputies were recently honored for their heroic efforts.

On April 17, Deputy Brice Mattick was shot while responding to a 911 call about an armed 22-year-old man suffering from a mental health crisis.

When Mattick entered the man’s bedroom, the suspect aimed a gun at his face.

Mattick grabbed the gun and diverted it away from himself and his fellow deputies, but was shot in the process.

On July 3, Mattick, along with the three other deputies who responded that day, Alex Davis, Christopher Resko, and Joshua Langston, were awarded the Medal of Merit, one of the highest honors the sheriff’s office has.

The medal is given only to those who distinguish themselves with valor and courage while saving or protecting human life.

Mattick also received the Purple Heart Medal for the gunshot he received.

