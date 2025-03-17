Cleanup and power restoration underway in hard-hit Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Power crews are still working to restore service to thousands of homes and businesses that lost power when a tornado touched down in Paulding County.

“There was a lot of damage that happened here, yes,” property owner Nikhil Patel told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. “The canopy was completely out of the ground,” Patel explained.

Saturday, the winds from a confirmed EF-1 tornado blew through much of Paulding County.

It swallowed up a gas station canopy on Villa Rica Highway and then slammed it back down on top of a building. Patel owns the property.

Patel said a friend told him about the damage after that friend watched Channel 2 Action News Sunday morning.

“He called me and was like, looks like your store is on the news,” Patel said.

Patel said the high winds also knocked out power to his store, Highway 61 Liquors.

Herman Espinoza of B&H Wheels and Tires said he also has no power.

“I have no power, and we’ve been working with a generator and a small compressor,” Herman Espinoza told Washington.

Espinoza said while he has no power, he has plenty of cleanup ahead of him.

There were scattered trees and debris on Espinoza’s property.

“Luckily I have a chainsaw,” Espinoza laughed.

On Monday, Georgia Power worked to restore service and clear away trees. Patel hopes to have his power restored within 24 hours.

“When the power comes back on, that’s when we’ll know how much damage was done to the pumps,” Patel explained.

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson said the storm damaged at least 14 homes, but no one was seriously hurt.

