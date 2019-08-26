0 Body found after Paulding County firefighters put out car fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Paulding County say they are searching for a killer after firefighters found a body when they put out a car fire early Monday morning.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Cobb County bureau chief Chris Jose that they are sending deputies door to door asking neighbors if they saw or heard anything.

“He had just asked me if I heard any gunshots. And I said, no,” a neighbor said, asking not to be identified.

The burned-out car was found near her home at the entrance of a vacant property along Vinson Mountain Road in Rockmart.

“When it’s something right across the street from you, it’s a little unnerving,” the neighbor told Jose.

Deputies said they got to the scene around 1 a.m. Monday after someone called 911.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the body in the car.

“It is extremely scary,” neighbor Jeri Purdy said. “We still don’t know what’s happened other than there was a burned-out car with a body in it.”

That’s all investigators know, too.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the fire marshal’s office are helping track down leads.

Neighbors in the tight-knit community told Jose they don’t believe the victim or the killer is from the area.

“I kind of feel like it’s somebody who came, thinking that was a nice remote area; that nobody comes through very much and that would be a good place to put it,” the neighbor said.

Investigators took the victim’s remains to the GBI crime lab.

So far, they have not released the victim’s identity or any information about a possible suspect.

