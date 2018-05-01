0 81-year-old grandmother with dementia found near Dallas neighborhood

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A family is thankful now that an 81-year-old woman with dementia has been found close to her home.

Janet Otte disappeared Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at her home in the 100 block of Colt Lane in the Holly Trail Subdivision in Dallas.

The family passed out flyers all around the Dallas area as they went to each home, searching for Otte.

Kimberly Jones, Otte's granddaughter, made a desperate plea Tuesday.

"Grandma, if you're watching this, please ask for help and please we're going to find you. We're going to find you," Jones said. "I'm afraid that she's afraid, with dementia. She gets into a childlike state, and I just don't want her afraid anywhere."

Family members say Otte simply walked away from her home.

Officials told Channel 2's Audrey Washington that Tuesday afternoon, Otte came out the woods to a home off of Dandy Road.

Ryan See, Otte's grandson, said his grandmother moved to Georgia from Michigan a few months ago to be closer to her immediate family, so she doesn't know the area very well.

This is not the first time Otte has been missing.

On Sunday, she was found inside a neighbor's house, alone and disoriented.

"She had her cat, and I guess she was just confused, didn't know exactly where she was," See said.

Tuesday afternoon when Otte was found, she seemed lost and confused but appeared to be in good health.

The family had been concerned about the steep drop-off behind the home. Members of the family searched with flashlights Monday night to see if Otte was hurt nearby.

"There's some heavy woods over here and cliffs, and we think the only place she could be --- probably, someone picked her up," See said.

Authorities thank everyone who assisted in the search.

