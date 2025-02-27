31-year-old Metro Atlanta man charged with selling drugs to high school students

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities said a tip led to the arrest of a Cobb County man accused of selling drugs to minors.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said an anonymous tip led them to investigate 31-year-old Marc Daniel Yero of Cobb County.

Officials said after a three-month-long investigation, agents confirmed Yero was selling THC vapes and Lysergic Acid Diethylamide LSD primarily to “high school aged children”.

Yero’s arrest came after the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop. Deputies said Yero had THC vapes and $1,200 in cash.

He was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a Schedule I substance. More charges are forthcoming.

“This arrest was made possible because of the information received from a source who wished to remain anonymous. We can’t do it alone,” Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force Commander Steven Sweatt said. Knowing the hard work of our Task Force Agents and Deputies is keeping this poison off the streets and out of the hands of our high school kids is extremely rewarding.”

“The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring that our students are safe and protected. Individuals like Mr. Yero have no place on our streets soliciting drugs to children. Parents, please talk to your children and ensure they are making good decisions. If you come to our county and break the law, especially involving children, you will be arrested,” Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson said.

To report drug activity in your neighborhood, call the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force at 770-646-9175 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

