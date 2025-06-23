19-year-old dies following shooting in Paulding County

HIRAM, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Paulding County Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just after 7:30 a.m. Paulding County deputies were called to the area of Eagles Nest Drive in Hiram regarding a possible shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who was dead from a gunshot wound.
Paulding County detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are on scene working to learn what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Newnan couple indicted for stealing over 1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds
- 1 dead, 1 injured after gunfight at off-campus apartment near Kennesaw State
- Man shot at DeKalb strip mall dies from injuries
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group