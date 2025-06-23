19-year-old dies following shooting in Paulding County

HIRAM, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Paulding County Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Paulding County deputies were called to the area of Eagles Nest Drive in Hiram regarding a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who was dead from a gunshot wound.

Paulding County detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are on scene working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

